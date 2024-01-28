Japan, U.S. agree on AI research for drones to assist new fighter jet

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the United States have recently agreed to begin joint research on artificial intelligence in the hope of using the technology for drones that would work in tandem with the Asian nation's next fighter jet. Japan plans to co-develop a next-generation fighter aircraft with Britain and Italy by 2035. While the United States, Japan's key security ally, is not part of the fighter jet project, it has sought to bolster defense cooperation with Tokyo, including in autonomous systems capabilities. The objective of the joint AI study is to "revolutionize airborne combat by merging state-of-the-...