Small jet overshoots at Japanese airport, causing runway closure

A small jet overshot the runway at Oita airport in southwestern Japan on Sunday, triggering its closure for around an hour and the cancellation of at least four flights. The HondaJet light business aircraft deviated from the runway and came to a stop on nearby grass, according to the Oita airport bureau of the transportation ministry. None of the three men aboard the aircraft were injured and there was no fire. The runway was closed after the aircraft, which was on a training flight, landed at about 2:10 p.m. The aircraft unit of Honda Motor Co. said the jet took off from Oita airport at aroun...