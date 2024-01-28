TSMC to build 2nd chip plant close to 1st factory in Japan’s Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will build a second plant in the same town as its first in Kumamoto Prefecture, a lawmaker said Sunday.

TSMC is likely to make a formal announcement on the location of its second factory in February, said farm minister Tetsushi Sakamoto, the House of Representatives lawmaker representing the Kumamoto No. 3 constituency including the town of Kikuyo.

The chipmaker is expected to invest around 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) in the new plant, raising hopes that it will boost the economy in the southwestern Japan prefec...