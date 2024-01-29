Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. Dow gain, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, supported by the U.S. Dow Jones index hitting an all-time high late last week and exporter issues on the back of the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 157.98 points, or 0.44 percent, from Friday to 35,909.05. The broader Topix index was up 23.59 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,521.24. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment shares. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.16-19 yen compared with 148.09-19 yen in Ne...