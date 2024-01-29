Tokyo stocks higher in morning on weak yen, U.S. Dow gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as exporter issues were bought on the back of a weaker yen, with sentiment further buoyed by the U.S. Dow Jones index hitting an all-time high late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 328.07 points, or 0.92 percent, from Friday to 36,079.14. The broader Topix index was up 31.55 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,529.20.

The U.S. dollar remained firm in the lower 148 yen range in Tokyo, as the currency was bought on expectations that the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan would widen following a rise in U.S. Treasury yields last Frid...