Tokyo stocks rebound on weak yen, major tech earnings eyed

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday as exporter issues lifted the market on the back of a weaker yen, but caution ahead of earnings reports by major Japanese and U.S. tech companies prevented investors from chasing higher ground.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 275.87 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday at 36,026.94. The broader Topix index finished 31.83 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 2,529.48.

Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained, led by mining, oil and coal product and transportation equipment shares.

The U.S. dollar remained slightly firm around the 148 ye...