American to operate nonstop flights between Tokyo’s Haneda, New York

Newsfrom Japan

American Airlines Inc. has said it is set to operate daily direct flights between Tokyo’s Haneda airport and John F. Kennedy airport in New York “in the coming months” as U.S. authorities recently granted the company tentative approval for the route.

American beat United Airlines Inc. in a competition for a takeoff and landing slot at Haneda after Delta Air Lines Inc. discontinued flights connecting the airport with Portland, Oregon.

The U.S. Transportation Department said in the decision, dated Friday, that it found both American and United presented “attractive proposals” for using Haneda bu...