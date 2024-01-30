Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after key indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged fresh record highs.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 104.40 points, or 0.29 percent, from Monday to 36,131.34. The broader Topix index was up 4.06 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,533.54.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by miscellaneous product, precision instrument, and insurance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.47-50 yen compared with 147.43-53 yen in New York and 147.79-81 yen in T...