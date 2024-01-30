URGENT: Toyota group tops global auto sales in 2023 for 4th straight year

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its group sold more cars than any other automaker in 2023, maintaining its lead for the fourth consecutive year as it ramped up production amid an easing chip shortage.

The automaker sold around 11.23 million vehicles globally last year, including those produced by the group’s minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd., up 7.2 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota alone made and sold over 10 million vehicles annually for the first time, it said.