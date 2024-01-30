Toyota Industries factory probed over engine data rigging scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s transport ministry inspected a Toyota Industries Corp. factory in central Japan on Tuesday, a day after the company admitted to rigging engine power data resulting in a partial halt of shipments from major automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

Based on the results, the ministry is expected to determine the severity of administrative punishment it will impose on Toyota Industries, such as an operation correction order and the revocation of certifications needed for mass production.

Toyota Motor said Monday it will stop the shipment of 10 models sold globally as Toyota Industries fabricated data ...