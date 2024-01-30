Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on firm chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning as investors bought semiconductor-related shares that tracked gains in their U.S. counterparts overnight, with the upside capped as a stronger yen drove selling of some exporter issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 86.89 points, or 0.24 percent, from Monday to 36,113.83. The broader Topix index was up 1.55 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,531.03.

The U.S. dollar edged down to the lower 147 yen range in Tokyo after U.S. long-term interest rates fell overnight, raising prospects of a narrowing in the interest rate differential between Jap...