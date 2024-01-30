Gist of Japan PM Kishida’s policy speech at 2024 regular parliament
The following is the gist of a policy speech delivered Tuesday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an ordinary parliamentary session in 2024.
Kishida vows to:
-- restore public trust in politics amid slush fund scandal.
-- set up panel to facilitate recovery and reconstruction measures following New Year’s Day earthquake on Noto Peninsula.
-- take steps to achieve wage hikes that exceed rising prices.
-- exert “unique” Japanese leadership to promote stability and prosperity worldwide.