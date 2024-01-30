Philippines deports 8 telecom fraud suspects to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Philippines on Tuesday deported eight Japanese nationals allegedly involved in telecom fraud that targeted people in Japan, according to the Southeast Asian country’s immigration bureau.

The men, aged 25 to 35, were apprehended in February 2020 in Laguna province in the south of Manila. They were suspected of engaging in telecom fraud and extortion of elderly people in Japan for at least three years, the immigration bureau said after the men were seized.

A spokeswoman of the immigration bureau said Tuesday that a Japan Airlines plane carrying the eight men is scheduled to arrive at Narita ...