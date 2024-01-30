Japan finance chief calls for early budget passage in quake aftermath
Politics Economy
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday called for swift passage of a fiscal 2024 budget to help Japan overcome recent inflation through more robust pay hikes and extend “full” support to areas hit by a deadly earthquake on New Year’s Day.
The 112.57 trillion yen ($763 billion) budget, revised after the magnitude-7.6 quake devastated the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, is necessary to tackle a spate of issues that should not be postponed any longer as Japan is “at a historic turning point” in achieving sustainable growth, Suzuki told parliament.
The government has doubled the amount of em...