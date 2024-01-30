Japan finance chief calls for early budget passage in quake aftermath

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday called for swift passage of a fiscal 2024 budget to help Japan overcome recent inflation through more robust pay hikes and extend “full” support to areas hit by a deadly earthquake on New Year’s Day.

The 112.57 trillion yen ($763 billion) budget, revised after the magnitude-7.6 quake devastated the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, is necessary to tackle a spate of issues that should not be postponed any longer as Japan is “at a historic turning point” in achieving sustainable growth, Suzuki told parliament.

The government has doubled the amount of em...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News