Football: Minamino “shocked” by Klopp’s impending Liverpool departure

Newsfrom Japan

Former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino said Monday he was “shocked” by the news that manager Jurgen Klopp will leave the English Premier League club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Monaco man, currently with the Japan team in Qatar for the Asian Cup, joined Klopp’s Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg during the 2020 January transfer window in the season that they won their first league title in 30 years.

“My image of Liverpool has been equal to that of a team managed by Mr. Klopp,” said Minamino, who helped them claim the League Cup and FA Cup double two seasons later before leaving ...