Tokyo stocks end mixed on tech strength, caution before Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Tuesday, as earlier gains in technology-related shares were trimmed by a cautious mood ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and a batch of corporate earnings this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 38.92 points, or 0.11 percent, from Monday at 36,065.86. The broader Topix index finished 2.55 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 2,526.93.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, miscellaneous product and insurance shares. The main decliners were oil and coal product, textiles and apparel, and securities house share...