Japan farm, fisheries exports at record 1.45 trillion yen in 2023

Japan's agricultural, fisheries and forestry product exports rose 2.9 percent in 2023 to a record 1.45 trillion yen ($9.9 billion), with increased shipment to the United States and Hong Kong making up for a decline in sales to mainland China, government data showed Tuesday. Despite rising for the 11th consecutive year, growth was heavily blunted compared to 2022's rise of 14.2 percent, hampered by China's import ban on Japanese marine products over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, according to the data from the Ministry of Agric...