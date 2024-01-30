New Japan envoy in China meets with national detained over spying

Newsfrom Japan

New Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi met Tuesday with a compatriot who has been detained in Beijing on suspicion of espionage for the first time since the envoy assumed duties last month, a Japanese government source said. Kanasugi's move followed a meeting in November between his predecessor Hideo Tarumi and the man, a senior Astellas Pharma Inc. employee. The latest meeting was believed to show the new ambassador's resolve to realize the early release of the citizen. This was the 10th instance of consular access granted to the man, and an accompanying medical officer confirmed he ...