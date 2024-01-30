IMF lifts 2024 global growth forecast to 3.1% thanks to U.S., China

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that global growth for 2024 is forecast to be 3.1 percent, up from its 2.9 percent prediction in October, citing stronger-than-expected U.S. and Chinese economic data as well as declining inflation. But the IMF said growth in Japan and some major European countries, including Germany and France, is weaker than previously thought on the back of tepid consumer sentiment. Global growth in 2025 is expected to be 3.2 percent, unchanged from its previous forecast. The two yearly projections compare with an estimated 3.1 percent in 2023 and an average of 3...