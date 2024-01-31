Football: Moriyasu, Endo calmly confident ahead of Asian Cup knockouts

Newsfrom Japan

Manager Hajime Moriyasu and captain Wataru Endo stated Japan are gearing up nicely ahead of Wednesday's Asian Cup round-of-16 clash with Bahrain in Qatar, where the tournament's most successful nation are seeking their fifth championship. After finishing as runners-up with some nervous moments and a defeat to Iraq in Group D, the Samurai Blue, 17th in the FIFA rankings, have had a six-day interval to ready themselves to face 86th-ranked Group E winners Bahrain in Doha, hoping to improve on their 8-2 head-to-head record. "The players are heading into the match in good condition both mentally an...