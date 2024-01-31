BOJ chief Kuroda opposed watering down 2-yr inflation goal: minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda refused in 2013 to water down the central bank's commitment to attaining 2 percent inflation in "about two years," brushing aside worries among some board members about the ramifications of missing the target, minutes of the meeting showed Wednesday. Nearly six months after taking the helm at the BOJ in March 2013, Kuroda defended the inflation target as showing the central bank's "strong determination" to pull Japan out of deflation, telling a policy meeting in August 2013 that the purpose of its monetary policy was to boost people's expectations that pr...