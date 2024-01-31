URGENT: Japan's Dec. industrial output rises 1.8% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in December rose 1.8 percent from the previous month, government data showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 105.9 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The increase followed a 0.9 percent decline in November. In 2023, industrial output fell 1.1 percent from the previous year to 104.1.