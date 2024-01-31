Nikkei opens lower after U.S. tech shares fall

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index opened lower Wednesday, weighed down by technology shares after their U.S. counterparts dropped overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 185.20 points, or 0.51 percent, from Tuesday to 35,880.66. The broader Topix index was up 0.02 point at 2,526.95. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, miscellaneous product and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.32-35 yen compared with 147.56-66 yen in New York and 147.23-25 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0841-0845 ...