BOJ members more positive about policy normalization at Jan. meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members view conditions as gradually falling into place for the central bank to begin normalizing its monetary policy, amid growing expectations that strong wage growth will ensure stable inflation, a summary of their opinions showed Wednesday. At their Jan. 22-23 policy meeting, several members pointed to the possibility of the BOJ attaining its 2 percent inflation target. One said that the central bank will be able to begin policy normalization in a month or two, after examining the impact of a deadly earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year's Day. The comments ar...