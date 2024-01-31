Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak tech shares, robust earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning, as selling of technology issues that tracked losses in their U.S. counterparts was offset by buying of Japanese firms that reported robust earnings the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 188.90 points, or 0.52 percent, from Tuesday to 35,876.96. The broader Topix index was up 0.31 point, or 0.01 percent, at 2,527.24. The U.S. dollar was almost flat in the upper 147 yen range in Tokyo as traders refrained from making big moves ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day. At noon, the dollar fetche...