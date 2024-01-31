Scandal-hit Bigmotor worker arrested over roadside tree destruction

Newsfrom Japan

An employee of the scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. has been arrested for his alleged involvement in cutting down roadside trees in front of an outlet in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo.

Toshiyuki Kamohara, 51, denied having ordered the destruction of trees during police questioning before being arrested on Tuesday, investigative sources said. He was sent to prosecutors on Wednesday.

But the police found strong evidence against the suspect through messages exchanged via the LINE messaging app with the store in Kawasaki.

According to the sources, Kamohara was the only environme...