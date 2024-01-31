URGENT: ANA lifts FY 2023 net profit forecast to 130 bil. yen
ANA Holdings Inc. on Wednesday lifted its net profit forecast for the year ending March to 130 billion yen ($880 million) from an earlier projection of 80 billion yen, helped by a post-COVID recovery in air travel demand. The new forecast represents a 45.3 percent rise from a year earlier, the Japanese airline said. Its annual sales are now projected at 2.03 trillion yen, compared to an earlier estimate of 1.97 trillion yen. For the nine months ended December, net profit increased 2.4-fold to 148.95 billion yen on sales of 1.54 trillion yen, up 22.6 percent.