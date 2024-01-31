Tokyo stocks end higher on domestic earnings optimism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday, buoyed by optimism for the domestic earnings season following strong performances reported by Japanese firms the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 220.85 points, or 0.61 percent, from Tuesday at 36,286.71. The broader Topix index finished 24.17 points, or 0.96 percent, higher at 2,551.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, electric power and gas, and real estate shares. The U.S. dollar was almost flat in the upper 147 yen range in Tokyo as traders refrained from making big moves ahead of the outcome of the U.S. ...