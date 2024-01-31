Japan’s Jan. consumer confidence rises to highest level in 2 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s consumer confidence improved in January for the fourth straight month, hitting its highest level in over two years as higher consumer prices began to steadily ease, the government said Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households made up of two or more people rose 0.8 points to 38.0, its highest level since December 2021.

The index indicates consumers’ economic expectations for the coming six months, with a reading below 50 suggesting that pessimists outnumber optimists.

The rise “can likely be attributed to a steady fall in food prices and an improvement in l...