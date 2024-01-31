Football: Japan defender Hashioka joins Luton from Sint-Truiden

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Daiki Hashioka has joined Luton Town in the English Premier League from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden for an undisclosed fee, both clubs announced Tuesday. The 24-year-old, predominantly a right-back, joined Sint-Truiden from Urawa Reds in 2021 and played at the Tokyo Olympics. Hashioka has seven senior caps for Japan but did not make the Samurai Blue squad for the ongoing Asian Cup in Qatar. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League," Hashioka said in a statement from Luton. "It's physically and technically a top league and very intense, so I know it's going...