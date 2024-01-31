Daihatsu to partly resume domestic production on Feb. 12 amid scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co. said Wednesday it will partly resume domestic production on Feb. 12, after the small-car unit of Toyota Motor Corp. halted its entire production in the country last month due to safety test rigging.

The automaker said it will resume some production at its factory in Kyoto Prefecture, one of its four assembly plants in Japan. It is also considering restarting production at a plant in Oita Prefecture on Feb. 19 or after.

Meanwhile, operations at the remaining two factories in Osaka and Shiga Prefectures will remain halted until March 1, Daihatsu said.

The plan comes after Japa...