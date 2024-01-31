Hotel stays in Japan back to pre-pandemic level at 594 million
Overnight stays at accommodation facilities in Japan by Japanese and foreign travelers rose 31.8 percent in 2023 from the previous year to 593.51 million, nearly the same as pre-COVID-19 levels from 2019, government data showed Wednesday.
Looking at the data only for foreigners, stays at hotels and Japanese inns, among others, increased about seven-fold amid a revived tourism boom helped by a weaker yen and the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
The overall result compares with 595.92 million recorded in 2019, according to the Japan Tourism Association.
The preliminary data also showed a ten...