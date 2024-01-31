China’s change of cross-strait flight path triggers Taiwan protests

Newsfrom Japan

China’s announcement it would bring a flight path for civilian aircraft closer to the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which has effectively served as a “borderline” between the two sides, triggered protests from the self-ruled island on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said Tuesday it was canceling an “offset measure” for the southbound operation of the M503 flight route, which was set by the mainland just west of the median line in 2015.

Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen on Wednesday condemned Beijing’s “unilateral” change to the path, saying it would affect flight safety. ...