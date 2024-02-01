Tokyo stocks open lower on receding hopes for early U.S. rate cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking steep falls on Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled cuts to interest rates were unlikely to begin soon. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 149.16 points, or 0.41 percent, from Wednesday to 36,137.55. The broader Topix index was down 8.51 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,542.59. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, pulp and paper, and machinery shares. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.99-147.00 yen compared with 146.87-97 yen in New York and ...