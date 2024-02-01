China dethrones Japan as top car exporter in 2023 as EV sales grow

Newsfrom Japan

China became the world’s biggest car exporter in 2023 for the first time, industry data showed, dethroning Japan with strong overseas sales of electric vehicles.

Data from a Japanese trade organization, released Wednesday, showed the country’s car exports in 2023 rose 16 percent from a year earlier to 4.42 million vehicles, falling behind China that saw a 58 percent increase to 4.91 million vehicles.

Japan was overtaken for the first time since Germany ranked top in 2016. Demand for all-electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions is growing around the world, with China’s automakers such as BY...