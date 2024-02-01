Trump vows to “block” Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will thwart Nippon Steel Corp.'s bid to acquire United States Steel Corp. if he returns to the White House after winning the November presidential election.

“I would block it instantaneously. Absolutely,” Trump, the dominant front-runner in the Republican nomination contest for the election, told reporters after a meeting in Washington with leaders of the Teamsters labor union.

“We saved the steel industry. Now, U.S. Steel is being bought by Japan. So terrible,” Trump said in his first clear statement of opposition to the Tokyo-headquartered...