Football: Bayern loan Japanese midfielder Fukui to Portimonense

Newsfrom Japan

Bayern Munich said Wednesday they have loaned 19-year-old Japanese attacking midfielder Taichi Fukui to Portimonense in the Portuguese top flight after extending his contract with the German giants through June 2026. The Japan youth international has mainly played for Bayern's second team since transferring to the German champions from J-League outfit Sagan Tosu in January 2023. He made his first-team debut off the bench for manager Thomas Tuchel in the opening round of the German Cup in September. In a statement on the club website, Bayern executive Jochen Sauer said the loan to Portimonense ...