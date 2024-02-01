Hot spring, dining complex opens near Tokyo's Toyosu fish market

Newsfrom Japan

A commercial complex featuring a hot spring and restaurants opened near Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Thursday after several years of delays. Housing a total of 65 eateries and shops, set to open by April 1, and a 24-hour onsen and spa resort, Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai aims to draw 2.6 million visitors annually. The hot spring area has an open-air bath and footbath with a view over Tokyo Bay as well as accommodation facilities, with water sourced from the famous hot spring regions of Hakone and Yugawara in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, according to operator Manyo Club Co. The construction of t...