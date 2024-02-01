Toyota extends partial production suspension in Japan to Feb. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will extend a partial production halt in Japan to next Monday due to ongoing difficulties in resuming the shipment of certain cars following a data rigging scandal at its affiliate. The automaker said it will continue the suspension of six production lines at four of its factories in central Japan, which make popular models such as the Land Cruiser and the Hiace. The production halt was initially scheduled until Thursday. The timing of resumption will be decided on Monday, Toyota said. The affiliate, Toyota Industries Corp., said earlier this week it had fab...