Japan’s new car sales log 1st drop in 17 months on Daihatsu scandal

Japan’s new car sales in January fell 12.4 percent from a year earlier to 334,838 units, industry data showed Thursday, marking the first drop in 17 months as Daihatsu Motor Co.'s shipment halt following a safety test rigging scandal brought small car sales to a record low.

Mini-vehicle sales, where the small-car unit of Toyota Motor Corp. holds a large share, fell 22.9 percent to 117,912 units, the lowest figure for the month since comparable data became available in 1999, according to the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Sales of such cars at Daihatsu plunged 62.2 percen...