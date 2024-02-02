Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. rebound, firmer yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday, as buying spurred by rebound on Wall Street overnight was offset by selling after the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 107.24 points, or 0.30 percent, from Thursday to 36,118.70. The broader Topix index was down 0.20 point, or 0.01 percent, at 2,533.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by information and communication, metal product and chemical shares. The main decliners were marine transportation, insurance and securities house issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dolla...