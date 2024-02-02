N. Korea's Kim stresses need to strengthen naval force at shipyard

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a shipyard and stressed the importance of strengthening the country's naval force, saying it is "the most important issue" in stepping up "war preparations," state-run media said Friday. His call for modernizing the country's shipbuilding industry during a visit to the dockyard in the western city of Nampo was made as Pyongyang repeatedly denounced the recent dispatch of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea. The official Korean Central News Agency did not reveal when Kim inspected the shipyard. The leader received detailed reports on the...