N. Korea's Kim stresses need to strengthen naval force at shipyard

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a shipyard and stressed the importance of strengthening the country's naval force, saying it is "the most important issue" in stepping up "war preparations," state-run media said Friday. His call for modernizing the country's shipbuilding industry during a visit to the dockyard in the western city of Nampo was made as Pyongyang repeatedly denounced the recent dispatch of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea. The official Korean Central News Agency did not reveal when Kim inspected the shipyard. The leader received detailed reports on the...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia