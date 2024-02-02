Football: Ito staying with Japan for now after alleged sexual assault

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association said Thursday it has put on hold its decision announced earlier in the day to send Junya Ito away from the national team playing at the Asian Cup after a sexual assault allegation. "We're now working toward keeping him on the team," Japan national team director Masakuni Yamamoto said in Doha. Two women have claimed Ito sexually assaulted them last year, but his lawyer said the player has denied their claims and has filed a criminal complaint for false allegations. Japan is preparing to play their Asian Cup quarterfinal match against Iran on Saturday in Al Rayyan,...