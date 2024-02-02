Tokyo stocks rise in morning as U.S. tech earnings lift chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning, boosted by semiconductor issues that drew buying on the back of better-than-expected earnings from U.S. tech giants released overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 359.22 points, or 1.00 percent, from Thursday to 36,370.68. The broader Topix index was up 14.68 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,548.72. The U.S. dollar remained weaker in the lower 146 yen range in Tokyo after long-term Treasury yields fell overnight, as higher-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims hinted at a cooling labor market which could slow inflation. At noon, the dollar ...