URGENT: JAL net profit jumps fivefold to 85.87 bil. yen in April-Dec.

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Japan Airlines Co. said Friday its net profit for the nine months ended December increased more than fivefold from a year earlier to 85.87 billion yen ($587 million), thanks to a post-COVID surge in demand. Its sales rose 24.2 percent to 1.25 trillion yen for the period, JAL said. The airline kept its earnings forecast for the year ending March unchanged.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News