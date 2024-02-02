URGENT: JAL net profit jumps fivefold to 85.87 bil. yen in April-Dec.
Japan Airlines Co. said Friday its net profit for the nine months ended December increased more than fivefold from a year earlier to 85.87 billion yen ($587 million), thanks to a post-COVID surge in demand. Its sales rose 24.2 percent to 1.25 trillion yen for the period, JAL said. The airline kept its earnings forecast for the year ending March unchanged.