Baseball: Tickets sold out for Dodgers' annual fan event

With Shohei Ohtani expected to greet fans at the Los Angeles Dodgers' annual fan festival, the team announced Thursday that all 35,000 $10 tickets have sold out. This year's event on Saturday at Dodger Stadium gives fans a chance to watch interviews with star players, including Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. According to the Los Angeles Times, until this year, the event had been free, with the team declining to explain its policy change. Over the winter, the Dodgers signed Ohtani to baseball's richest contract, $700 million for 10 years, and Japanese compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto to...