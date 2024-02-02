Tokyo stocks end higher on firm chip shares, eyes on U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday, led by heavyweight semiconductor-related shares after solid earnings from U.S. technology firms, although gains were capped by caution ahead of U.S. employment data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 146.56 points, or 0.41 percent, from Thursday at 36,158.02. The broader Topix index finished 5.64 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 2,539.68.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by miscellaneous product, information and communication, and land transportation shares.

The U.S. dollar remained weak in the lower 146 yen range in Tokyo after long...