China vows support for Taiwan firms entering mainland market

A senior Chinese official vowed support for Taiwan firms entering the mainland market during a meeting with a business delegation from the territory, the first to visit Beijing since Taiwan’s presidential election last month, media reports said Friday.

Song Tao, who heads the Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council, told Lee Tsu-chin, chairman of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, on Thursday that Beijing will soon unveil support measures for Taiwan firms engaged in new infrastructure projects in the mainland, according to the reports.

Song said the island’...