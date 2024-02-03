Baseball: Japanese reliever Fujinami signs with Mets: MLB.com

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese fireballer Shintaro Fujinami has agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million deal with the New York Mets, MLB.com said Friday.

The club also offered up to $850,000 in incentives to the 29-year-old right-handed relief pitcher, who became a free agent after playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics last season, according to an article posted on the official site of U.S. Major League Baseball.

If the deal is confirmed, Fujinami will join his countryman Kodai Senga, the ace in the Mets’ starting rotation.

Fujinami, known as a hard-throwing pitcher whose fastballs exceed 160 kilomete...