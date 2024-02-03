N. Korea conducted “cruise missile super-large warhead power” test

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea said Saturday it conducted a “cruise missile super-large warhead power test” as well as a test of a new anti-aircraft missile the previous day in the Yellow Sea, according to state-run media.

The country’s Missile Administration said the tests are a part of “normal activities” for the rapid development of technologies related to the functioning, performance and operation of new weapons systems, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The report did not give any further details such as the number of missiles launched or their ranges. The South Korean military detected the laun...